Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain

An arrivals board shows a cancelled flight from London at Fiumicino airport after the Italian government announced all flights to and from UK will be suspended over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days with a flight that landed at Rome’s Fiumicino airport and were now in isolation, the ministry said.

Britain’s European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.