Italy reports 358 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 9,789 new cases

FILE PHOTO: A health worker administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 358 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 331 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,789 from 15,746.

Italy has registered 114,612 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinceits outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highesttoll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in theworld. The country has reported 3.78 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those inintensive care - stood at 27,329 on Monday, up from 27,251 a day earlier.

There were 167 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 175 on Sunday. The total number of intensive carepatients slightly rose to 3,593 from a previous 3,585.

Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the pastday, compared with a previous 253,100, the health ministry said.