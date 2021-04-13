White House adviser says J&J pause to have little impact on U.S. vaccination plan

FILE PHOTO: Eliseo Juarez, 26, is given a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said a recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine will not have a significant impact on the country’s vaccination plan and was taken out of “an abundance of caution.”

“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date,” Zients said in a statement.