J&J preparing to resume U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it was preparing to resume a large clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States after an independent safety panel recommended enrollments for the study.

Last week, the company paused its late-stage trial after a study participant became ill.

J&J at the time said it was not clear if the volunteer had received the vaccine or a placebo and that it would take at least a few days for an independent data and safety monitoring board to evaluate the illness.