World News
March 11, 2020 / 1:40 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Jamaica confirms first imported case of coronavirus

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jamaica’s ministry of health and wellness confirmed on Tuesday the island nation’s first imported case of the coronavirus, in its capital city of Kingston.

The infected individual is a Jamaican female who had “travelled from the United Kingdom”, the ministry said in a statement.

The individual arrived in the island on March 4, approached the public health system on March 9 and has been in isolation since then, the statement added.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

