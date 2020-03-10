Japan PM says won't hesitate to do what's needed in coronavirus fight

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gives a policy speech at the start of the regular session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government would carry out whatever measures are needed without hesitation to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe told reporters markets were showing nervous movements. The government will closely cooperate with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities of other countries, and will respond appropriately if needed based on the agreement of Group of Seven and Group of 20 countries, he said.