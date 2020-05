FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wearing a protective mask, attends a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will aim to pass a second supplementary budget at the current parliament session to fund steps for combating the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported.

Abe made the remark at a meeting with ruling party lawmakers, according to Kyodo.