Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would review the state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on May 4, and was leaning towards extending it by roughly a month.

The medical situation remained tough and further cooperation by citizens was needed, he said, adding that the final decision would depend on the situation in different regions of the country.