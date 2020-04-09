Central Japanese prefecture to declare state of emergency

(Reuters) - The governor of central Japan’s Aichi, which includes the city of Nagoya and also hosts Toyota Motor Corp, on Thursday said he would declare a state of emergency for his prefecture the following day.

Hideaki Omura made the announcement two days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally imposed a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other parts of the country.

Aichi was not included in the emergency despite having the fifth-highest number of infections among Japan’s prefectures, data from public broadcaster NHK shows.

Omura told a news conference that his prefecture had been in talks with the central government and was making preparations towards being included.

The central government will respond “swiftly,” he said.