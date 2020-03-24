Japan Airlines to slash international flights by 64% as coronavirus dents demand

(Reuters) - Japan Airlines (9201.T) said on Tuesday it will cut flights on international routes from the country by about 64% between March 29 and April 30, as the coronavirus pandemic has hammers travel demand.

The carrier said it would only operate 1,833 international flights from Japan from a scheduled 5,148 flights during the one-month period.

The company added that only 26% of routes will be operational to East Asia, while routes to Americas and Europe are scheduled to operate at 51% and 27% of planned capacity.

The reductions come amid a global clamor for Japan to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the decision for which is expected in days, according to sources on Tuesday.

Japan Airlines earlier in the month said it will cut 1,468 flights on 60 domestic routes from March 20 to at least until March 28, citing a drop in demand due to cancellations and delays of sporting and cultural events.