Japan government to delay budget request deadline to end-Sept: finance minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that his ministry would postpone the deadline for budget requests to Sept. 30 as the government focuses on responses to the coronavirus.
Ministries usually make budget requests around August.
Aso also told reporters that economic conditions would likely stay tough in the current quarter, and promised that the government would ensure support for employment and help firms stay in business.
