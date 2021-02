FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

TOKYO (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second drug maker to do so after Pfizer Inc.

The Japanese government in December signed a contract to procure 120 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, enough for 60 million people.