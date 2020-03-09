Japan professional baseball to delay league season opening due to coronavirus outbreak: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s professional baseball league decided to postpone the March 20 season opening due to the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).
NPB will aim to go ahead with the start of the league season sometime in the next month, NHK said, adding that the decision to postpone the opening was made following an emergency meeting of 12 professional baseball teams’ representatives.
