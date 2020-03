A man wearing a protective mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, is seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has confirmed another case of coronavirus infection, bringing the total in the country to 1,000 cases, including those from a cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama, Kyodo News reported, citing the health ministry.