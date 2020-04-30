Japanese consumer sentiment worsens sharply on coronavirus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence worsened sharply in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, damaged by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing policies.

The survey’s sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 21.6 in April, down from 30.9 in March.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The government downgraded its view on the consumer sentiment index, saying it was worsening quickly.