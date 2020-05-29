Japan's consumer mood higher in May but still 'extremely severe': government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s consumer confidence index rose slightly in May but stayed near a record low as the new coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the economy, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday.
The survey’s sentiment index for general households - which includes views on incomes and jobs - rose to 24.0 in May from April’s 21.6, which was a record low.
A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.
The government upgraded its view on the index, saying it “remains extremely” severe although there is sign of a halt in its decline.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher