Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1, says operator

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen outside Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land said on Tuesday it will reopen its parks on July 1 with visitor numbers restricted as a coronavirus countermeasure.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were closed in late February as coronavirus cases rose in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, with businesses gradually reopening in recent weeks.

Visitors will need to book in advance with temperature checks on entry, enforcement of mask wearing and spaced seating at attractions, Oriental Land said.

The Nikkei earlier reported the reopening.