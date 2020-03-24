Business News
March 24, 2020 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's stimulus package must include cash payouts: LDP official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Tokyo Tower is pictured in Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economic stimulus package to beat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should include cash payouts, distribution of coupons, and other measures that give a direct boost to consumption, a senior ruling party official said on Tuesday.

Hiroshige Seko, a senior official of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also told reporters that a supplementary budget must be compiled in time to fund necessary steps before Japan’s Golden Week holidays in early May.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

