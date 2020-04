A woman waves to a relative aboard a train on a platform of Tokyo station where fewer people than usual are seen during Golden Week holidays following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 29, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to extend the state of emergency over the new coronavirus pandemic by about one month for the entire country, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The government will make a final decision after hearing from experts at a meeting on Friday, the Nikkei said.

The state of emergency is currently scheduled to end on May 6.