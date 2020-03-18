Japan to order self-quarantine for all travellers from Europe: media

(This March 17 story corrects to show quarantine was all of Iceland, not Ireland)

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government will ask all travellers from Europe, including its own citizens, to quarantine themselves for two weeks on arrival, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.

The government also will begin refusing entry of foreign nationals who have been in certain areas of Spain, Italy and Switzerland, as well as all of Iceland, the report said.

Citing an unknown number of government sources, the report said ministers would meet on Wednesday to make a formal decision. The report did not say when the measures would take effect.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not able to comment immediately.