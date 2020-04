Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk on the crossing at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will hold a regular experts’ meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday to get an update on the latest developments on infections, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

He also said Japan was not yet at a stage to declare a state of emergency, brushing aside speculation a lockdown of Tokyo could be imminent.