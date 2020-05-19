Japan to create scheme to inject capital into smaller firms hit by pandemic: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will create a pool of funds with private financial institutions to inject capital into small and mid-sized firms struggling from the hit to earnings from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government will set aside roughly 50 billion yen ($465 million) for the fund under a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, which will be submitted to parliament for approval in June, the paper said, without citing sources.