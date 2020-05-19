Business News
May 19, 2020 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan to create scheme to inject capital into smaller firms hit by pandemic: Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will create a pool of funds with private financial institutions to inject capital into small and mid-sized firms struggling from the hit to earnings from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government will set aside roughly 50 billion yen ($465 million) for the fund under a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, which will be submitted to parliament for approval in June, the paper said, without citing sources.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below