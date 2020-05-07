Tanaka Kikinzoku to keep shops shut as Japan state of emergency extended

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest gold retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku will keep its store closed until further notice as the government has extended a state of emergency until May 31, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The company shut all its stores on April 18 to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The 11 shops that are directly managed by the company were supposed to remain shut until May 6, as were about 100 shops that deal gold bullion or coins on behalf of Tanaka.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate had yet to drop enough to justify ending measures aimed at slowing its spread.

“We don’t know when we will open shops as the government has suggested that it may end restrictions earlier if experts advised it to do so,” the spokesman said. “We may reopen shops step by step by regions or types of stores depending on the government’s move and our decisions,” he said.