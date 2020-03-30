Tokyo officials say daily drop in coronavirus cases not cause for optimism

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo officials said a drop in daily cases of coronavirus on Monday was not a cause for optimism, as they called on citizens to refrain from outdoor activities, especially gatherings at bars, night clubs and karaokes, through April 12.

A senior health department official from the Tokyo government said 13 additional cases reported on Monday were mainly driven by the limited number of outpatients on Sunday.

That compared to a record high of 68 daily cases reported on Sunday.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike also told a press conference that the central government would decide whether to declare a state of emergency, not Tokyo.