A man wearing a protective mask walks at a business district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 12, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan saw a 20% fall in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in nine days to May 7, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Japan had 4,449 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of May 7, down from 5,558 on April 28, the ministry said in a statement.