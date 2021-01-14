Japan PM pledges maximum support for COVID-treating hospitals

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the PM's official residence in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the government intended to offer maximum support to hospitals that take in COVID-19 patients, as the country faces a steep climb in cases.

“We will offer the maximum support to medical institutions treating coronavirus patients, so that they can install equipment for treatment, secure medical staff and offer solid medical services,” Suga told heads of national medical groups.