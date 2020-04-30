IMF chief lauds Japan's spending to combat pandemic, urges others to step up

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday lauded Japan’s plans to spend about 20% of its gross domestic product to respond to the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and boost IMF resources available to help the world’s poorest countries.

She said Japan was the largest contributor to IMF financial resources, and the largest contributor to the Fund’s concessional lending facilities, and urged other member countries to increase their contributions as well.