FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, reads a book as he makes his way on the first business day of the new year at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus cases in Japan reached a record 4,670 on Tuesday, commercial broadcaster NTV reported.

The Japanese government is considering declaring a state of emergency in and around Tokyo as coronavirus cases climb.