Japan to start coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer vaccines

An event staff wearing a protective mask and a face shield checks the temperature of visitors at the Wearable Expo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at an exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on Friday the country would begin coronavirus vaccinations with Pfizer’s vaccine, and aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February with 10,000 medical workers at 100 hospitals.

Kono told reporters the next priority after medical workers was to vaccinate the elderly, those with health conditions and elderly care facility workers.