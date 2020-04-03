Japan PM Abe agreed to $2,800 cash payouts to households: ruling party official

FILE PHOTO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief Fumio Kishida smiles as he speaks with the media after Japan's lower house election at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party executive Fumio Kishida said on Friday he has agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to offer 300,000 yen ($2,800) in cash payments per household that suffers a certain degree of income declines from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kishida, policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, also told reporters that he will work with the government over the weekend on details of a stimulus package to be rolled out next week to combat the fallout from the pandemic.