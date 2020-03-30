Business News
March 30, 2020 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan ruling party to propose stimulus package worth 16-17% of GDP, policy chief says

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will propose a stimulus package totaling 16% to 17% of gross domestic product amid the coronavirus outbreak, its policy chief said on Monday.

Fumio Kishida told reporters that the party would propose a formalized package to the government on Tuesday. He also said it would be difficult to bring a sales tax back to its current level if the government were to cut the nationwide tax.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below