Japan to review school closures based on expert meeting

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government will consider what to do about school closures and public events based on a meeting of coronavirus experts to be held later on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe late last month requested that all schools close temporarily in March to fight the spread of the virus.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that the meeting is expected to recommend cancellations be decided by region, and that restrictions on activities could be lifted in areas not affected by the virus.