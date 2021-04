FILE PHOTO: Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

TOKYO (Reuters) - The first delivery of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna’s in May.