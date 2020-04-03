Business News
April 3, 2020 / 1:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan to decide coronavirus measures early next week: Economy Minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is aiming to decide on a package of economic measures in the first half of next week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

“Work for reaching a decision in the first half of next week is progressing,” Nishimura told reporters at a news conference, adding that he was instructed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on March 28 to compile measures in about 10 days.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher

