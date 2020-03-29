Japan's economy minister says Olympic postponement to push back trillions of yen in demand

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, a day after the announcement of the games' postponement to 2021, in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO (Reuters) - The government’s stimulus package will take into account the fact that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will push back several trillions of yen worth of demand until next year, Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday.

“If demand is being pushed back until next year, that means the same amount of demand will evaporate this year. We’ll take this into account” in compiling the stimulus package, Nishimura told a television programme.