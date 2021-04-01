Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister and minister in charge of coronavirus response Yasutoshi Nishimura delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House plenary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that emergency response measures would be taken in the Osaka area to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The measures would last from April 5 until May 5, said Nishimura, who also heads the nation’s COVID-19 response.

The Osaka prefectural governor sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet for the area.