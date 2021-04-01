Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that emergency response measures would be taken in the Osaka area to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The measures would last from April 5 until May 5, said Nishimura, who also heads the nation’s COVID-19 response.
The Osaka prefectural governor sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet for the area.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.