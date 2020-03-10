Exclusive: Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures, sources say

A worker, wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is pictured on an almost empty street in Yokohama?s Chinatown, south of Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government plans to spend 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in a second package of steps to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government also plans to adopt fiscal measures totaling 1.6 trillion yen to support corporate financing as part of the package, due to be announced later on Tuesday, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the plan is not public yet.