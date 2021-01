FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato leaves after announcing new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan should issue a COVID-19 state of emergency in the Tokyo area as soon as possible, a panel of experts advising the government on coronavirus responses said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said earlier in the day the government was working toward deciding on Thursday whether to impose such an order in and around the capital.