Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan on Friday - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at the entrance to Pfizer UK headquarters in Tadworth, Britain, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc will request for an approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan on Friday, Kyodo News reported, citing sources familiar with the move.

The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses. (bit.ly/2K4ntRV)

The United States and Britain have already begun administering the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.