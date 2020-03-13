Japan's power demand hit by coronavirus outbreak: industry head

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s power demand has been hit by a slowdown in industrial activity due to the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese utilities federation’s head said on Friday, without giving specific figures.

“We are closely watching development of the pandemic as further reduction in corporate and economic activities would lead to serious impacts,” Satoru Katsuno, the chairman of Japan’s federation of electric utilities and president of Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T), told a news conference.