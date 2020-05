FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reacts as he speaks to media on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference on Monday at 0900 GMT about the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Abe is expected to extend a nationwide state of emergency which runs until May 6 under which his government has asked restaurants and stores to close, and for people to stay at home in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.