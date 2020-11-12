Japan reports record daily coronavirus cases: NHK

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a simulation for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at newly-opened Narita International Airport PCR Center operated by Nippon Medical School Foundation, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility aimed at outbound travelers who need proof that they do not have the virus before arriving at their destination, at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan reported a record high of 1,634 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, broadcaster NHK said.

The previous record high occurred on Aug. 7, according to NHK.

Japan is shifting toward easing restrictions to boost the economy hit by the pandemic, such as promoting domestic travels, and preparing for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics.

However, Japan Medical Association warned on Wednesday of a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country, seeing the cases rising since last month.