TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile an economic stimulus package on March 30 by receiving opinions from intra-party panels, its policy chief said on Monday.

Fumio Kishida told reporters that the party would consider cash payouts as well as a grace period for tax and social security premiums as part of the package.