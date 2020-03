FILE PHOTO: Students sit apart from each other as they do self-study at an elementary school where the facility was opened for children who cannot stay at home alone while their parents are at work, in Nagoya, central Japan March 3, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe issued instructions at a coronavirus taskforce meeting to compile concrete steps urgently to reopen schools as a new school year starts in April in Japan, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

Abe last month asked Japan’s entire school system, from elementary to high schools, to close until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.