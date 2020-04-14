Japan to allow companies to extend deadline for submission of securities reports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will allow companies to extend the deadline for submission of securities and financial reports until the end of September, amid difficulty closing their books for the recent financial year-end due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the government would revise the Cabinet Office regulation that requires Japanese firms to submit securities and financial reports based on Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The financial year ended on March 31.