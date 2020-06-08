Business News
June 8, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on firms’ business confidence.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April.

Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
