Japan's Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs

An aerial view shows Italian cruise ship Costa Atlantica, which had confirmed 33 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, in Nagasaki, southern Japan April 21, 2020. in this photo taken by Kyodo. Picture taken April 21, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture said on Wednesday it had confirmed 33 cases of coronavirus infection on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs and would carry out further testing on other crew members.

Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will remain on board for monitoring, while others will be transferred to medical institutions, Nagasaki Governor Hodo Nakamura told a news conference. Those who test negative will be sent back to their countries, he said.

The ship, the Costa Atlantica, is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, local media reported.