Japan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8%: Abe

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2020. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s coronavirus emergency economic stimulus should boost the country’s real gross domestic product by 3.8%, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday at the end of a meeting of the government’s top economic advisory council.

The government last week approved an emergency economic stimulus package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($1.01 trillion), with fiscal spending of 39.5 trillion yen, aimed at battling the fallout from the coronavirus.