FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference after the reshuffling of the Japanese cabinet at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will offer a wide range of funding support for the country’s automobile industry, which is facing slumping output due to the coronavirus pandemic, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

He also told a regular news conference that the government is considering subsidies for firms that take steps to promote social distancing policies.