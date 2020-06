FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past a restaurant near Shinagawa station on the first day after the Japanese government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan, May 26, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo government on Tuesday warned citizens to stay at home unless they had urgent business and to practise social distancing after recording 34 new coronavirus infections, the highest since early May.

Japan lifted a state of emergency for the capital on May 25.